The country’s senior men’s national soccer team, the Warriors, have arrived in Yaoundé, Cameroon for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations finals.

The team left Harare in two batches yesterday, with the first one leaving for Johannesburg, South Africa in the morning, before the other one flew straight to Ethiopia in the afternoon.

Both batches met in Ethiopia and slept there before departing for Cameroon this morning.

Zimbabwe take on Senegal in the first game on January 10.

