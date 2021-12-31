Head of the technical panel of the Malawi national team, Marian Mario Marinica, has selected his final squad for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals slated for Cameroon next month.

Twenty-three players were named in the main squad while five were placed on the reserve list.

Midfielder Gerald Phiri Junior, who played in almost the entire qualification campaign, is not part of the main selection, while three players – Zebron Kalima, Lawrence Chaziya and Charles Thom – were last-minute additions after being omitted from the preliminary squad.

The team is still in Saudi Arabia, rounding their preparations before proceeding to Bafoussam City where they will be based

The Flames are in Group B alongside Senegal, Guinea and Zimbabwe.

Malawi Squad:

Goalkeepers: Enerst Kankhobwe, William Thole, Charles Thom.

Defenders: Stanley Sanudi, Gomezgani Chirwa, Mark Fodya, Limbikani Mzava, Dennis Chembezi, Lawrence Chaziya, Peter Cholopi.

Midfielders: Robin Ngalande, Peter Banda, Francisco Madinga, Zebron Kalima, John Banda, Charles Petro, Chimwemwe Idana, Chikoti Chirwa, Micium Mhone, Yamikani Chester.

Strikers: Richard Mbulu, Khuda Muyaba, Gabadinho Mhango.

Reserve List:

Brighton Munthali, Paul Ndlovu, Stain Davie, Norchard Chimbalanga, Gerald Phiri Junior.