High-flying Warriors captain Knowledge Musona is expected to join the national team camp in Cameroon ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The 31-year old has three goals and two assists to his name in the last three matches for his Saudi Arabia Pro League side Al Tai.

His brilliant 95th minute winner yesterday secured maximum points for his side, less than a week after scoring a brace which propelled Al Tai a to 3-1 victory over Al-Faisaly.

He is expected to join his Warriors teammates in Cameroon either today or tomorrow.

The Aces Youth Academy will captain Zimbabwe at the continental football extravaganza for the second time in a row, having done so in the 2019 edition in Egypt.

His experience, as well as current goal scoring form, will be good news for coach Norman Mapeza, who is without a number of key players for the finals, which start on January 9.

