Warriors coach Norman Mapeza says he is happy with preparations for the AFCON finals so far as his charges prepare to take on Sudan in a friendly match tomorrow.

The Zimbabwe contingent arrived in Cameroon on Thursday and got down to business as the countdown for their opening game at the continental showpiece on January 10, continues.

Giving an assessment on preparations in Cameroon so far, Mapeza said: “We did a recovery session this morning because of the travelling and then in the afternoon we did a little bit of ball work, just technical and tactical work only.”

“As you are aware, we are still waiting for the other guys (Knowledge Musona, Tino Kadewere, Jordan Zemura, David Moyo, and Admiral Muskwe) to come but so far so good, I’m happy with what I have seen in all the sessions.”

Zimbabwe take on Sudan in a friendly match tomorrow afternoon.

