Here are the top ten most-viewed articles of 2021 on Soccer24.

1. Warriors facing disqualification from 2021 Afcon

The most-read article in 2021 was the story about the Warriors’ potential disqualification from the 2021 Afcon after the Sports and Recreation Commission suspended the ZIFA board in November.

The ban violated FIFA and CAF statutes, which prohibit the Government’s interference in the running of football.

The saga is still ongoing, and the SRC was given until 3 January to lift the suspension, or the country will be barred from participating in international tournaments, such as the coming Afcon 2021, which starts in a week.

2. Tendai Ndoro: A victim of calculated deception

After Soccer24 exclusively released the pictures of a frail Tendayi Ndoro, the follow-up story that revealed how the former Warriors international lost everything to his South African ex-wife recorded a massive interest to become the second most-read article of the year.

The striker has since received help and recently confessed to a church gathering that he is picking himself up.

3. Win Afcon or pay back the money we invested in you, Guinea leader tells national team

Crazy but true, the story about Guinea president Colonel Mamadi Doumbouya telling the country’s Africa Cup of Nations squad to either win the tournament or pay back the money spent preparing for it was among the top-interesting articles.

Doumbouya, the former army general who rose to power through a military coup that toppled former President Alpha Condé in October, made the claims at a send-off ceremony in late December.

Guinea will be playing at the Afcon 2021 and are in Group B alongside Zimbabwe, Senegal and Malawi.

4. Benjani Mwaruwari’s arrival after Warriors appointment

The appointment of Benjani Mwaruwari in the Warriors set-up as the assistant coach gripped the nation, and his arrival in the country to take up his new post received enormous attention.

The former Manchester City striker sat on the bench for the first time in the goalless draw against South Africa in October. However, he didn’t last long and was dismissed along with the entire technical, led by head coach Zdravko Logarusic, after losing in Ethiopia four days later.

5. Peter Ndlovu’s quest for Zim Presidency intensifies

Legendary former Warriors captain Peter Ndlovu wants to contest in the 2023 Zimbabwe general election for the country’s presidency.

An official at All People’s Party (APP) confirmed the news in August.

6. Tendai Ndoro’s eyesight affected by illness

Another follow-up article to Tendai Ndoro’s case made it among the top read stories of 2021. The striker’s financial woes also took a toll on his health, and he temporarily lost his eyesight because of diabetes.

The medical condition then forced the striker to quit playing football.

7. Bhasera signs new contract in SA

Onismor Bhasera signed a contract extension with his club SuperSport United in August.

The defender agreed to a new one-year deal after his previous contract expired in June. He became the oldest member of the playing squad, aged 35.

8. Tapiwa Mandinyenya finally completes his move to SA

South African National First Division side JDR Stars reached an agreement to sign Tapiwa Mandinyenya from Aces Academy at the end of July.

The Young Warriors striker was first linked with the club in 2020, but his age restricted the move as FIFA only allows international transfers involving players aged 18 years and over. Mandinyenya linked up with fellow countryman Ishmael Wadi, who joined the Stars in August.

9. Live coverage of Afcon qualifier between Botswana vs Zimbabwe

The live coverage of the Afcon qualifier between Botswana vs Zimbabwe was the top-read article in the first half of the year and eventually made it into the overall top ten.

The Warriors won the match 1-0 courtesy of Perfect Chikwende’s first-half effort. The result saw the national team booking their place at the 2021 Afcon in Cameroon.

10. Chawapiwa unveiled at new club

Rounding up our top ten of the most-read articles of 2021 on Soccer24 is Talent Chawapiwa’s transfer to South African Premier League newcomers Sekhukhune United from AmaZulu.

The Zimbabwean midfielder joined the club on a two-year deal after he struggled to get game time at Usuthu in the previous campaign.

