The Warriors will play their first Afcon 2021 warm-up match today against Sudan in Cameroon.

The national team arrived in the West African country’s capital, Yaounde, on Thursday and took its first training session there on following day.

Of the twenty-three players selected for the tournament, eighteen will be available for this afternoon’s game. Skipper Knowledge Musona, Tinotenda Kadewere, David Moyo, Jordan Zemura and Admiral Muskwe are still to join the team

Speaking ahead of the practice match, coach Norman Mapeza said: “We did a recovery session (on Friday) because of the travelling and then a little bit of ball work, just technical and tactical work only.

“As you are aware, we are still waiting for the other guys to come but so far so good, I’m happy with what I have seen in all the sessions.”

The match will be played behind closed doors and no broadcast details have been confirmed. Kick-off is at 4 pm CAT.

Goalkeepers: Petros Mhari, Martin Mapisa, Talbert Shumba

Defenders: Peter Muduhwa, Alec Mudimu, Teenage Hadebe, Godknows Murwira, Gerald Takwara, Gilroy Chimwemwe, Bruce Kangwa, Onismor Bhasera

Midfielders: Kelvin Madzongwe, Thabani Kamusoko, Kudakwashe Mahachi, Ishmael Wadi, Never Tigere, Kundai Benyu

Strikers: Prince Dube.

Players not available for the match: Admiral Muskwe, David Moyo, Tinotenda Kadewere, Knowledge Musona and Jordan Zemura.