The Warriors have encountered a double injury scare just days before the Afcon 2021 starts.

Goalkeeper Petros Mhari and Kudakwashe Mahachi were forced out of the practice match against Sudan on Sunday.

Mhari landed awkwardly as he tried to make and showed discomfort. He was subbed off and replaced by Talbert Shumba.

Mahachi, who started in the left-wing position, picked a knock in the first half and was replaced by Onismor Bhasera.

The match, meanwhile, went to the break goalless, and we will update the scoreline at fulltime.

