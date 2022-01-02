Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel has omitted Romelu Lukaku from the squad to face Liverpool this evening after the striker’s controversial interview last week.

The 28-year-old openly criticised Tuchel and claimed that he was unhappy with his role at Stamford Bridge and would like to return to Inter Milan soon.

Lukaku joined the Blues in a club-record £97.5million transfer less than five months ago. He has been a hit since his arrival, scoring five goals in eight Premier League starts.

In response, Tuchel expressed his disappointment at the ”unauthorised interview” and promised to hold ”behind closed doors talks” with the Belgian.

The forward will now be missing for the Blues as they look to reduce the gap to league leaders Manchester City to eight points with a victory.

Kick-off is at 6:30 pm CAT.

Related