Warriors coach Norman Mapeza has lifted the lid on Khama Billiat’s retirement and the winger’s absence from the the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.

Billiat shocked the nation last month when he retired from international football under unclear circumstances and stood his ground in the wake of efforts by the Warriors technical team to make him change his mind.

Mapeza said he respects the pint-sized winger’s decision and called for other players who have pledged their loyalty to the national team, to be appreciated.

“Look, we all respect Khama’s decision but lets not take anything away from these boys. If we keep on talking about the players who are not here, I don’t think we will be doing justice for these boys,” said Mapeza when asked about Billiat, after the goalless draw with Sudan.

“They are also here to play football, they also felt Khama should be here, but he is not here, so we need to concentrate on what we got and this what we have,” he added.