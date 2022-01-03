The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has until today to heed FIFA’s instructions to lift the ban imposed on the Zifa board in November 2021 or the country could be banned from participating in international football.

The Felton Kamambo-led executive was suspended on 16 November by the SRC on several charges, chief among them failure to account for public funds.

The FA then launched an appeal at FIFA, as it sought to nullify the ban.

The world football governing body responded and revealed that it has found no proof in the allegations raised by the commission.

FIFA gave SRC until 3 January to reverse the suspension, or the nation would face potential sanctions.

The punishment would see the Warriors automatically banned from the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations which gets underway on 9 January.

The national team is already in Cameroon ahead of their first group match against Senegal pencilled for Monday.

Zimbabwe were drawn in Group B along with the Teranga Lions, Guinea and Malawi.

