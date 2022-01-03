The Warriors duo of Tino Kadewere and David Moyo will arrive in Cameroon today and join camp while the nation awaits confirmation as to whether or not Jordan Zemura will take part in the AFCON finals.

18 players are already in Cameroon preparing for the continental showpiece, with captain Knowledge Musona, Admiral Muskwe, Zemura, Kadewere and Moyo yet to join.

However, Kadewere and Moyo will arrive from their bases, France and Scotland respectively, later today.

There is uncertainity over the availability of Zemura, whose club Bournemouth has been hit by a Covid-19 outbreak, which resulted in the postponement of their league clash with Peterborough, which was pencilled for today.

“AFC Bournemouth’s SkyBet Championship match against Peterborough United on Monday 3rd January has been postponed due to the number of injuries and new cases of COVID-19 within the first team squad,” the club said in a statement.

“The COVID-19 cases were confirmed following the Cherries’ latest round of daily testing, carried out in line with the EFL’s Red protocols for first team training settings which were introduced following the emergence of the Omicron variant. The Cherries’ application for the postponement was granted by the EFL on Saturday.” Its still not clear whether or not the full back is part of the affected players, with Warriors Team Manager Wellington Mpandare saying this morning: “We are in constant touch with them (Bournemouth).”