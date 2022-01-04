All the three teams from the COSAFA region will start the Afcon campaign among the lowest-ranked teams at the tournament as per the latest FIFA World Rankings.

Zimbabwe, Comoros and Malawi are in the bottom six on the table of the twenty-four qualified sides ahead of the competition on Sunday.

The Warriors ended 2021 on position 121 on the world table, while the Flames and Coelacanths occupied number 129 and 132, respectively.

Senegal will be the top-ranked team at the tournament, with Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia and Nigeria completing the top 5.

Host nation Cameroon will start the campaign as the seventh-highest positioned side at Afcon 2021.

The continental event will run from 9 January until 6 February.

Here is the FIFA Ranking of qualified teams ahead of the Afcon 2021.

Team Ranking at Afcon (Per FIFA) FIFA World Ranking Senegal 1 20 Morocco 2 28 Algeria 3 29 Tunisia 4 30 Nigeria 5 36 Egypt 6 45 Cameroon 7 50 Ghana 8 52 Mali

9 53 Ivory Coast

10 56 Burkina Faso

11 60 Cape Verde

12 73 Guinea 13 81 Gabon 14 89 Mauritania 15 103 Guinea-Bissau

16 106 Sierra Leone

17 108 Equatorial Guinea

18 114 Zimbabwe 19 121 Sudan

20 125 Malawi

21 129 Comoros 22 132 Ethiopia 23 137 Gambia 24 150