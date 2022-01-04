All the three teams from the COSAFA region will start the Afcon campaign among the lowest-ranked teams at the tournament as per the latest FIFA World Rankings.

Zimbabwe, Comoros and Malawi are in the bottom six on the table of the twenty-four qualified sides ahead of the competition on Sunday.

The Warriors ended 2021 on position 121 on the world table, while the Flames and Coelacanths occupied number 129 and 132, respectively.

Senegal will be the top-ranked team at the tournament, with Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia and Nigeria completing the top 5.

Host nation Cameroon will start the campaign as the seventh-highest positioned side at Afcon 2021.

The continental event will run from 9 January until 6 February.

Here is the FIFA Ranking of qualified teams ahead of the Afcon 2021.

TeamRanking at Afcon (Per FIFA)FIFA World Ranking
Senegal120
Morocco228
Algeria329
Tunisia430
Nigeria536
Egypt645
Cameroon750
Ghana852
Mali
953
Ivory Coast
1056
Burkina Faso
1160
Cape Verde
1273
Guinea1381
Gabon1489
Mauritania 15103
Guinea-Bissau
16106
Sierra Leone
17108
Equatorial Guinea
18114
Zimbabwe19121
Sudan
20125
Malawi
21129
Comoros 22132
Ethiopia23137
Gambia24150

