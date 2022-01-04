Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Romelu Lukaku has apologised and will return to the Chelsea squad for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Tottenham.

Lukaku was omitted from the matchday squad for Sunday’s EPL draw with Liverpool after the striker openly criticised Tuchel and claimed that he was unhappy with his role at Stamford Bridge and would like to return to Inter Milan soon.

Lukaku joined the Blues in a club-record £97.5million transfer less than five months ago.

The pair then held a meeting on Monday to iron out things between them.

“He apologised and is back in the squad for today’s training,” Tuchel said.

“We have given it time to look back on. For me, the most important thing was to understand – and clearly understand – it was not intentional. He did not do this intentionally to create this kind of noise in front of a big game.”