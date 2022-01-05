Nine players and staff in the Senegal squad for the Afcon 2021 have tested positive for COVID-19.

The affected members include six in coach Aliou Cisse’s staff and three players – Leicester midfielder Nampalys Mendy, Metz’s Tottenham loanee Pape Matar Sarr and Kayserispor forward Mame Thiam.

The outbreak has forced the Teranga Lions, who have been home-based for their pre-tournament training, to delay their flight from Dakar to Cameroon. The team was scheduled to depart on Wednesday.

Senegal will face the Warriors of Zimbabwe in their opening match of Group B on Monday.

The match will be played at Kouekong Stadium in Bafoussam.

Malawi, who are also in Group B, have also been affected by COVID-19.

The Flames left three players behind in isolation when the squad departed for Cameroon on Wednesday. Defender Mark Fodya, midfielder Charles Petro and striker Richard Mbulu remained in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, where the team held its pre-tournament camp and will be re-tested on Thursday.

If they test negative, they are scheduled to travel on Friday, a football association statement said.