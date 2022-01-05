Prices of internet data in Zimbabwe continue to skyrocket and that has had a toll on everyone, including football fans.

Due to the rising cost of data, football fans now find it difficult to read about the beautiful game and have access to the content which they deem useful.

The good news however is; if you an Econet subscriber, you no longer require internet data to read news on Soccer24 Zimbabwe, the country’s biggest soccer website.

Introducing the Soccer24 zero data website!

All you have to do is just spare RTGS$109 and purchase the Soccer24 weekly bundle, which allows you to have access to all content on the site for the next 7 days, without requiring data.

Visit the site https://zerodata.soccer24.co.zw/ and buy your bundle using Ecocash.

Once you buy that bundle, you would have subscribed and can log in using your phone number.

When that is done, you are good to go and can read news for the next 7 days without needing internet data.

Should you by any chance have data and be subscribed at the same time, your data will not be consumed when you open the zero data website.