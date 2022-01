Former Dynamos left back Ocean Mushure is being linked with a move to Zambian side Kabwe Warriors, it has emerged.

The 36-year old is currently on the books of Lusaka Dynamos but is reportedly topping Kabwe Warriors’ wishlist.

Warriors are currently placed 10th on the FAZ Super Division table.

They have appointed Chris Kaunda as new coach, taking over from former CAPS United player Ian Bakala, who was in charge on a temporary basis.

