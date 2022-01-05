The Zambian national team has been placed on standby to feature at Afcon 2021 should Zimbabwe be banned from participating in the tournament by FIFA.

The Warriors are facing a potential disqualification due to governmental interference in the running of the country’s football.

This comes after the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC), a government organisation, suspended the Zifa board on several charges, chief among them failure to account for public funds.

FIFA intervened and found the FA innocent, and gave the SRC until 3 January to reverse the suspension, or the nation would face sanctions.

However, the commission ignored the directive and upheld its ruling against the ZIFA board, meaning Norman Mapeza’s men could be axed from the tournament billed for Cameroon.

And according to Afcon regulations, any team that withdraws “after its qualification in the final tournament, but before its actual start, shall be replaced by the team classified next in the group”

This puts Zambia in line to replace the Warriors at the coming Afcon.

“We have followed keenly the development in Zimbabwe and have always remained open to being part of the Nations Cup if Zimbabwe is banned,” Sidney Mungala, the Zambian FA’s media officer was quoted by BBC Sport Africa.

“Given the length of the time, before the tournament kicks off, we would have hoped that this matter would have been resolved by now.”

The Afcon 2021 will start on 9 January and Zimbabwe are scheduled to kick off their campaign on the following day against Senegal.