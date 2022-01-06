Silas Songani has completed his return to Europe after signing for Icelandic club Vestri, former home to Warriors midfielder Kundai Benyu.

The forward arrives at the club as a free agent after leaving FC Platinum when his contract expired in December 2021. He was with the Platinum Boys since 2020 when he joined the side from FC Sydvest in Denmark.

He signed a pre-contract in November last year and will be officially registered with Vestri in February, ahead of the new season.

Songani will link up with former teammate at Danish side SönderjyskE, Nicolaj Madsen.

Vestri plays in the second division of the Icelandic league football.

