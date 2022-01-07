CAF has raised the prize money for the Afcon 2021, but the Warriors will have to finish among the top eight teams to get a share.

The national team is among the twenty-four sides that will play at this year’s edition.

The prize money has been increased from $14.2m to $16.2m. The winners will go home with $5m while the runners-up pocket US$3m.

The losing semi-finalists will get US$2.5m each, and the quarter-finalists will earn $800,000.

The rest of the teams that will finish outside the top 8 will only get $475,000 as participating fees.

This money will be released in partial payments, and CAF has already paid $260,000 as preliminary preparation money to every team.

The $475,000 total will then form the base of the prize money and will increase as teams keep progressing through the tournament.

Zimbabwe has never gone beyond the group stage in their previous appearances.

The Warriors are in Group B along with Senegal, Malawi and Guinea. They will start their campaign on Monday against the Teranga Lions.