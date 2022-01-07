The Warriors are camped in Bana, about eighty kilometres from Baffousam, where the Afcon Group B games will be played.

The national side arrived there on Wednesday and held its first training session on the following day. The team is using Stade Municipal Bafang, which is about 8 km from the hotel.

Twenty-two players are currently in camp, with Jordan Zemura the only player still to join the squad.

The Bournemouth star is expected to arrive in Cameroon before the Warriors’ opening match against Senegal on 10 January at 3 pm CAT. He has been delayed following a coronavirus outbreak at his club.

The Group B opener will be played at Kouekong Stadium.