Aston Villa have completed the signing of Philippe Coutinho after Barcelona accepted their loan offer.

The Brazilian is leaving Camp Nou in search of regular playing time. He has struggled to hold down a first-team place and spent the 2019/20 season on another loan at Bayern Munich.

According to reports in the UK, the deal will be confirmed today after the involved parties agreed on terms.

The loan will last until end of the season and Villa will pay main part of the salary.

The transfer, meanwhile, will mark the return of the Brazilian to the English Premier League after his £146m move from Liverpool four years ago.

Coutinho will also be reunited with his former Reds teammate and current Villa head coach Steven Gerrard.