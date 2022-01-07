Mozambican legend Manuel ‘Tico-Tico’ Bucuane has hailed Khama Billiat’s qualities as the Kaizer Chiefs star is closing in on achieving a rare feat in the South African Premier League.

Billiat, a former Warriors international, is on 95 goals and stands as the leading scorer of all players still playing topflight football in South Africa.

He is just five goals away from joining the elite group of Siyabonga Nomvete, Daniel Mudau, Mabhuti Khenyeza, Tico-Tico and Collins Mbesuma as the only players to reach triple figures.

Speaking to Kick-Off.com, the retired Mozambican forward tipped Billiat to break the records and become the SA PSL’s all-time leading scorer.

“Records are there to be broken, and if a player like Khama breaks your record, then it just further confirms his qualities,” Tico-Tico said.

“He has the ability to go all the way and break the top record. These records have been sitting there for over ten years, so it is about time that someone breaks them. It was always just a matter of time before someone surpasses it, and we must accept it.”

Tico-Tico added: “We have to accept that he is quality. As former players, we must acknowledge the quality of the players in this generation could be better as the demands are higher instead of being stuck in the past.

“This generation is facing different challenges in a game that has evolved, and we can’t be jealous about it, especially when they are doing well. No need to be jealous of Khama.

“Khama is not a traditional striker but is a clever player, and now that he has regained his form, we all find joy watching him.”

Billiat has scored six and created six goals in all competitions this season, his best count, so far, since 2019.

