Warriors captain Knowledge Musona has thanked government for ensuring that preparations for the fast approaching Africa Cup of Nations finals go smoothly, with the players’ allowances also being paid on time.

Zimbabwe’s participation at the previous finals in 2017 and 2019 was marred by off-field problems, particularly confrontations over money between the players and the Felton Kamambo-led ZIFA board.

The Kamambo-led administration was suspended by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) in November, with the country’s sports regulatory body bankrolling the Warriors’ campaign in Cameroon, to the tune of USD 1 million.

“I would like to thank the Sports and Recreation Commission (government), for their supporting in paying the players’ allowances on time and the camping of the team in Cameroon since December 30,” said Musona.

“This means a lot to us as players and we really appreciate it. As players, we are extremely grateful because it shows how deeply our government cares for us and football.”

Musona said that support will motivate the team to do well.

“It will motivate us to do well and fight for our country as we always do. The team can now fully focus on preparing well for the tournament without any distractions,” explained the skipper.

