Zimbabwe are in Group B at the 2021 Afcon frica Cup of Nations.

The Warriors will face Senegal in their first match at the tournament on 10 January. Their next game is against fellow COSAFA team Malawi four days later before rounding the first round versus Guinea on the 18th of the month.

The national side is camped in camped in Bana, about eighty kilometres from Baffousam where the Afcon Group B games will be played. The team will use Kouekong Stadium for their first two games before travelling to the capital city, Yaounde, for the final group match.

This will be Zimbabwe’s fifth appearance at the tournament after featuring in 2004, 2006, 2017 and 2019 editions.

The 2021 Afcon will happen from 9 January to 6 February 2022 in Cameroon.

Warriors fixture schedule:

Matchday 1 – Group B

Senegal vs Zimbabwe (3 pm at Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam)

Matchday 2 – Group B

Malawi vs Zimbabwe (6 pm at Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam)

Matchday 3 – Group B

Zimbabwe vs Guinea (6 pm at Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde)

*All times CAT/Zim time.

