Warriors utility player Jordan Zemura is still in the United Kingdom, with just four days to go before Zimbabwe kick start their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals campaign.

The 22-year old is among the 23 players selected by head coach Norman Mapeza to represent Zimbabwe at the continental football extravaganza.

He has however not joined camp in Cameroon due to a Covid-19 outbreak which hit his Championship side AFC Bournemouth, and forced the postponement of their league clash with Peterborough.

As of last night, the gifted full back was still in the UK, as confirmed by Bournemouth coach Scott Parker.

“He is still in the UK at this present moment in time, yes,” Parker told the Bournemouth Echo.

Zemura is still the only player still to join the Warriors camp, with Mapeza’s charges set to battle the Teranga Lions on Monday.

