Warriors midfielder Kundai Benyu missed Friday’s session due to a stomach problem.
The 24-year-old was the only player sitting out as the national team continued its final preparations for the Afcon 2021.
Just 2 days to go
Kundai Benyu sat out yesterday's training session due to a stomach problem.
Quick recovery #Warrior.#AFCON2021 #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 #Zimbabwe #Warriors @ZimbabweSrc pic.twitter.com/sTEi77NGNz
— Zimbabwe Football Association (@online_zifa) January 8, 2022
The Warriors will begin their campaign on Monday against against Senegal in a Group B opener.
Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.
Meanwhile, utility player Jordan Zemura is still in the United Kingdom.
The 22-year-old is part of the national team squad but is yet to joined camp in Cameroon due to a Covid-19 outbreak which hit his Championship side AFC Bournemouth,