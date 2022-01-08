Warriors midfielder Kundai Benyu missed Friday’s session due to a stomach problem.

The 24-year-old was the only player sitting out as the national team continued its final preparations for the Afcon 2021.

The Warriors will begin their campaign on Monday against against Senegal in a Group B opener.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

Meanwhile, utility player Jordan Zemura is still in the United Kingdom.

The 22-year-old is part of the national team squad but is yet to joined camp in Cameroon due to a Covid-19 outbreak which hit his Championship side AFC Bournemouth,