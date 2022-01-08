Zifa acting Chief Executive Officer Xolisani Gwesela has explained why Benjani Mwaruwari failed to travel with the Warriors to Cameroon for the Afcon 2021 tournament.

The former Manchester City striker was roped in the technical set-up as the third assistant coach in his capacity as the national U23 team coach.

According to Gwesela, Benjani pulled out of the trip after testing positive for coronavirus before the team departed.

And as it stands, it’s uncertain if the gaffer will join the team before the Monday game against Senegal or later as the competition progresses.

“Benjani (Mwaruwari) is yet to join the Warriors team in Cameroon. As you are aware, Benjani had tested positive for Covid-19 prior to the Warriors’ departure, and we are yet to hear from him if he has fully recovered and he is ready to join us,” Gwesela told The Independent.

The Warriors technical is headed by coach Norman Mapeza, who is assisted by Triangle gaffer Tawurayi Mangwiro and Highlanders’ Mandla Mpofu with Energy Murambadoro, the goalkeepers’ coach.