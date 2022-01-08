Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has admitted that forward Admiral Muskwe’s call-up to the Warriors squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations isn’t ‘ideal.’

The 23-year-old is part of coach Norman Mapeza’s squad for the tournament, which starts on Sunday. This will be his maiden appearance at the continental showpiece after failing to make it into the final selection in the previous edition.

Muskwe will miss Luton’s FA Cup third round clash against Harrogate Town on Sunday’s , plus at least three coming Championship encounters.

Speaking to Luton Today newspaper, Jones said: “It’s difficult as I know there’s been a lot said about the Africa Cup of Nations and we’re very proud of our internationals, it’s just not ideal…

“I’m sure most managers are proud of their players when they’re internationals, we are here.

“It’s just the timing of the tournament isn’t ideal if you are a Premier League or Championship manager, because you can potentially lose some of your best players and at a time when fixtures are coming thick and fast.”

Ge Warriors will start their campaign on Monday against Senegal in a Group B opener.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

