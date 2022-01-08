Warriors captain Knowledge Musona says qualification for the knockout stages of AFCON 2021 would mean a lot to him, and hopes it will happen this time.

The Smiling Assassin, as Musona is fondly referred to by Warriors fans, will be representing Zimbabwe at the AFCON finals for the third time, and second in a row as captain.

Qualification for the knockout stages of the continental showpiece has evaded Zimbabwe but Musona hopes all that changes this time.

“I have already played at two AFCON finals without progressing to the knockout stages. Doing it now will mean a lot to me as an individual and to the whole team, because it will be historic for every player. It’s an opportunity for us to show that we can perform at big tournaments like AFCON,” he told CAF Media.