Warriors coach Norman Mapeza placed three players on standby when he selected his final squad for the Afcon 2021.

Mapeza named a twenty-three man team that travelled to Cameroon for the tournament, which starts on Sunday.

The selection includes the players that were named in the provisional squad except for Kundai Benyu, who was a last-minute addition.

It has now been revealed that three more stars were registered for the tournament but didn’t travel to Cameroon.

The players placed on standby are Panashe Mutimbanyoka, Bill Antonio and Temptation Chiunga.

CAF allowed participating sides to register up to twenty-eight players in their final selections for the tournament due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zimbabwe will start their campaign on Monday against Senegal in a Group B opener.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

Warriors travelling squad:

Goalkeepers: Petros Mhari (FC Platinum), Martin Mapisa (FC Zamora), Talbert Shumba (Free State Stars).

Defenders: Peter Muduwa (Highlanders), Alec Mudimu (Torpedo Kutaisi), Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Nkana), Jordan Zemura (AFC Bournemouth), Godknows Muriwa (Dynamos), Gerald Takwara (Venda Football Academy), Teenage Hadebe (Houston Dynamo), Bruce Kangwa (Azam), Onismor Bhasera (Supersport United)

Midfielders: Kelvin Madzongwe (FC Platinum), Thabani Kamusoko (Zesco United), Never Tigere (Azam), Kudakwashe Mahachi (Supersport United), Ishmael Wadi (JDR Stars), Kundai Benyu (Vestra).

Forwards: Admiral Muskwe (Luton Town), Prince Dube (Azam), David Moyo (Hamilton Academical), Knowledge Musona (C) (Al Tai), Tinotenda Kadewere (Olympique Lyonnais).

Registered players on standby

Temptation Chiunga

Panashe Mutimbanyoka

Bill Antonio