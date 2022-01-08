Warriors coach Norman Mapeza has hailed the commitment shown by his charges as they gear up for the fast-approaching first game of AFCON 2021, against Senegal on Monday.

Zimbabwe kick start their campaign with a clash against 2019 finalists, in Baffousam.

Ahead of the mammoth battle, Mapeza has been impressed by his troops’ commitment and how they have quickly adjusted to his philosophy.

“The training session was brilliant. The guys are working hard and I am happy. The guys are really pushing and their attitude is good,” Mapeza said after yesterday’s session.

“My prayer is that we do not get any injuries as we are left with just three days before the first game.I just hope that everybody will be ready by the time we play against Senegal on 10 January.”

“Its all about the psychological part of the game, and we have been working on it. So far so good.

The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) is bankrolling the tournament and preparations have been smooth-sailing, something Mapeza is grateful for.

“Everything is falling into place. I am more than grateful to the government. They gave us this opportunity to come here early and acclimatise,” he said.

“[Coming to Cameroon early] gave us time to acclimatise to the new environment. Then the friendly match match we played against Sudan gave us a clear picture of where we are coming from and were we are going.

“In terms of fitness, I am more than happy, We lacked a bit of sharpness but that’s what we have been working on,” he added.