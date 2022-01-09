The Warriors squad numbers for the Afcon 2021 have been confirmed.

Captain Knowledge Musona retained his shirt number 17, while Prince Dube switched from his regular number 13 and took number 18, which usually belongs to Marvelous Nakamba.

Nakamba is not part of the Warriors squad after suffering a knee injury and underwent surgery in early December.

Kundai Benyu, a new face in the team, will wear jersey number 8, and Never Tigere takes number 11, which previously belonged to retired international Khama Billiat.

Alec Mudimu, Jordan Zemura and Kudakwashe Mahachi are some of the players in the squad that did not change their jersey numbers.

Squad Numbers:

Player NamePositionJersey Number
Petros MhariGoalkeeper1
Martin MapisaGoalkeeper23
Talbert ShumbaGoalkeeper21
Peter MuduhwaDefender20
Alec MudimuDefender6
Takudzwa ChimwemweDefender22
Jordan ZemuraDefender3
Godknows MurwiraDefender2
Gerald TakwaraDefender5
Teenage HadebeDefender15
Bruce KangwaDefender12
Onismor BhaseraDefender14
Kelvin MadzongweMidfielder4
Thabani KamusokoMidfielder13
Never TigereMidfielder11
Kudakwashe MahachiMidfielder16
Ishmael Wadi Midfielder7
Kundai Benyu Midfielder8
Admiral MuskweForward19
Prince DubeForward18
David MoyoForward9
Knowledge MusonaForward17
Tinotenda KadewereForward10
[Article continues]

Meanwhile, the team’s Umbro jersey design has not been altered, with the away jersey retaining sold green background with inter-locked diagonal stripes on the front.

The home shirt has the traditional gold colour with discontinued diagonal solid stripes, bearing the flag of Zimbabwe.

No related posts.