The Warriors squad numbers for the Afcon 2021 have been confirmed.
Captain Knowledge Musona retained his shirt number 17, while Prince Dube switched from his regular number 13 and took number 18, which usually belongs to Marvelous Nakamba.
Nakamba is not part of the Warriors squad after suffering a knee injury and underwent surgery in early December.
Kundai Benyu, a new face in the team, will wear jersey number 8, and Never Tigere takes number 11, which previously belonged to retired international Khama Billiat.
Alec Mudimu, Jordan Zemura and Kudakwashe Mahachi are some of the players in the squad that did not change their jersey numbers.
Squad Numbers:
|Player Name
|Position
|Jersey Number
|Petros Mhari
|Goalkeeper
|1
|Martin Mapisa
|Goalkeeper
|23
|Talbert Shumba
|Goalkeeper
|21
|Peter Muduhwa
|Defender
|20
|Alec Mudimu
|Defender
|6
|Takudzwa Chimwemwe
|Defender
|22
|Jordan Zemura
|Defender
|3
|Godknows Murwira
|Defender
|2
|Gerald Takwara
|Defender
|5
|Teenage Hadebe
|Defender
|15
|Bruce Kangwa
|Defender
|12
|Onismor Bhasera
|Defender
|14
|Kelvin Madzongwe
|Midfielder
|4
|Thabani Kamusoko
|Midfielder
|13
|Never Tigere
|Midfielder
|11
|Kudakwashe Mahachi
|Midfielder
|16
|Ishmael Wadi
|Midfielder
|7
|Kundai Benyu
|Midfielder
|8
|Admiral Muskwe
|Forward
|19
|Prince Dube
|Forward
|18
|David Moyo
|Forward
|9
|Knowledge Musona
|Forward
|17
|Tinotenda Kadewere
|Forward
|10
Meanwhile, the team’s Umbro jersey design has not been altered, with the away jersey retaining sold green background with inter-locked diagonal stripes on the front.
The home shirt has the traditional gold colour with discontinued diagonal solid stripes, bearing the flag of Zimbabwe.