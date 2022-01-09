The Warriors squad numbers for the Afcon 2021 have been confirmed.

Captain Knowledge Musona retained his shirt number 17, while Prince Dube switched from his regular number 13 and took number 18, which usually belongs to Marvelous Nakamba.

Nakamba is not part of the Warriors squad after suffering a knee injury and underwent surgery in early December.

Kundai Benyu, a new face in the team, will wear jersey number 8, and Never Tigere takes number 11, which previously belonged to retired international Khama Billiat.

Alec Mudimu, Jordan Zemura and Kudakwashe Mahachi are some of the players in the squad that did not change their jersey numbers.

Squad Numbers:

Player Name Position Jersey Number Petros Mhari Goalkeeper 1 Martin Mapisa Goalkeeper 23 Talbert Shumba Goalkeeper 21 Peter Muduhwa Defender 20 Alec Mudimu Defender 6 Takudzwa Chimwemwe Defender 22 Jordan Zemura Defender 3 Godknows Murwira Defender 2 Gerald Takwara Defender 5 Teenage Hadebe Defender 15 Bruce Kangwa Defender 12 Onismor Bhasera Defender 14 Kelvin Madzongwe Midfielder 4 Thabani Kamusoko Midfielder 13 Never Tigere Midfielder 11 Kudakwashe Mahachi Midfielder 16 Ishmael Wadi Midfielder 7 Kundai Benyu Midfielder 8 Admiral Muskwe Forward 19 Prince Dube Forward 18 David Moyo Forward 9 Knowledge Musona Forward 17 Tinotenda Kadewere Forward 10

Meanwhile, the team’s Umbro jersey design has not been altered, with the away jersey retaining sold green background with inter-locked diagonal stripes on the front.

The home shirt has the traditional gold colour with discontinued diagonal solid stripes, bearing the flag of Zimbabwe.

