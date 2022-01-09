The Warriors squad has been given a clean bill of health after all the players tested negative in the Covid-19 PCR tests conducted on Sunday.

There are also no injuries reported, meaning all the twenty-two players in camp will be available for selection in Monday’s Group B opener against Senegal.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

Only Jordan Zemura will be missing after failing to travel to Cameroon as scheduled following an outbreak at his club Bournemouth.

The utility player is expected to join the team once he is cleared.

Elsewhere, Senegal have lost a couple of key players due to cases of Covid-19 in their squad.

According to Senegalese media reports, at least three players have tested positive, among them Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

Forward Famara Diedhiou also tested positive and will not be available for selection.

This is the second time Senegal has been hit with an outbreak.

Before their departure for Cameroon, nine players and staff in the team contacted the virus.