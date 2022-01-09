Zimbabwean coach Kalisto Pasuwa has been hired by the Malawi Football Association as a ‘consultant coach’ for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in Cameroon.

Reports from Malawi indicated yesterday that Pasuwa departed for Cameroon yesterday.

The 51-year old former Dynamos coach is the Nyasa Big Bullets head coach and has won Malawian Super League, three times.

Sources say Pasuwa, who took Zimbabwe to the 2017 AFCON finals in Gabon, was roped in the Flames technical team, to add input especially for the Flames’ clash against the Warriors, due to his knowledge of the Norman Mapeza-coached side.

The source went on to say that the Malawi FA sees the Zimbabwean game as the most winnable game in Group B, hence the recruitment of Pasuwa to play a part, so as to better the Flames’ chances of progressing to the knockout stages.

