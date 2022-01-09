Warriors utility player Jordan Zemura will not take part in tomorrow’s AFCON Group B opener against Senegal.

The 22-year old Bournemouth star is still in the United Kingdom, where a Covid-19 outbreak hit the club last week.

The Cherries did not disclose the names of players affected by the novel virus but it is believed Zemura was one of them, as he did not take part in Bournemouth’s 3-1 win over Yeovil, in the FA Cup last night.

He will get tested again today and is expected to arrive in Cameroon, should he travel there, either tomorrow or Tuesday.

Related