Staunch Warriors cheerleader Chris ‘Romario’ Musekiwa is traveling to Cameroon after a Zimbabwean funeral company based in South Africa, Zororo Phumulani, bankrolled the trip.

The 33rd edition of the continental showpiece kicks off in Cameroon today, with Zimbabwe in Group B, alongside Senegal, Malawi, and Guinea.

Zororo Phumulani will carter for ‘Romario’s traveling and hotel expenses throughout the tournament.

Speaking ahead of his departure at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on Sunday, Musekiwa thanked Zororo for their gesture and urged Zimbabweans to rally behind the Warriors.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Zororo Phumulani for their timely intervention. They have made my trip to Cameroon for AFCON 2021 possible. I’m very grateful, this is a momentous and wonderful experience. They have made it possible for me to go to my fifth AFCON finals. By God’s grace, I have been at all the AFCON finals Zimbabwe has qualified for,” said an excited Romario.

“Let me take this opportunity to applaude the SRC and the ZIFA secretariat for a job well-done. They did a splendid job organizing and planning the team for the tournament, which commences today. As supporters we are thrilled by the positive development. We heard the news that issues to do with remuneration have been dealt with and the boys are now focused on the task at hand,” he added.

Zororo Phumilani Marketing Manager Tendai Mangoti said the organization saw it fitting to send Romario to Cameroon, to unite Zimbabweans through soccer.

“Our tradition as a company is to celebrate life. And we all know that Zimbabwe is a soccer loving nation and soccer unites people. So as an organization, we saw it fitting to give the Warriors maximum support by sending Chris Romario to Cameroon to cheer the boys,” said Mr. Mangoti.

Romario will travel to South Africa first, where he will speak in the company of legendary former Warriors captain Peter Ndlovu at an event also organized by Zororo, before proceeding to Cameroon.

