Former Warriors captain Benjani Mwaruwari has questioned the commitment of some Europe-based players, who are representing their countries at the Afcon 2021.

The tournament got underway on Sunday with hosts Cameroon coming from behind to beat Burkina Faso 2-1.

Mwaruwari, who is among of the analysts covering the games on SuperSport TV, brought up the issue after Burkina Faso captain Bertrand Traore gave away a penalty which restored parity for the Indomitable Lions.

The Aston Villa star made a cynical challenge on Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa which was penalised following a video assistant referee review.

Vincent Aboubakar stepped up and converted the spot-kick to begin the turn-around for the hosts before half-time.

Recapping on the incident before the Senegal vs Zimbabwe game on Monday, Benjani said: “These Europe-based players don’t give their complete effort when they come here (to Africa).

“Look at Traore, that was a clumsy challenge and you can’t do that in the box.

“You play at highest level and you commit such a challenge. Can you do that when you are at Aston Villa?

“It shows that you are not committed when you are playing for your country.”