Former Warriors captain Willard Katsande has picked the players he thinks can make a difference when the national team begins its Afcon 2021 campaign in Cameroon on Monday afternoon.

Zimbabwe will face Senegal in a Group B opener at Kouekong Stadium in Bafoussam. Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

Katsande, who amassed twenty-seven international caps, believes the Warriors team can count on captain Knowledge Musona and Tinotenda Kadewere during the tournament.

“We have captain Knowledge Musona. If you give him a chance, he can get a goal. We have Tinotenda Kadewere, who is a player that can hurt any defence,” Katsande said on South African station Radio 2000, as cited on IDiski Times website.

“We have got Kudakwashe Mahachi. Remember, he featured at Afcon and is a more seasoned player, and we know what he can offer. There’s a little of experience in Basera, but for me, I’ll say we have Musona and Kadewere, who are high-profile players who can make us believe we can win.”

However, Katsande admitted that it will not be easy looking at the teams in the group.

Zimbabwe is in Group B along with Senegal, Guinea and Malawi.

“The group will be tough, tough because if you could see Guinea have been doing well, you could see my Malawi they are not pushovers, they have been doing well,” he said.