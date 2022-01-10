The Warriors kick start their AFCON 2021 campaign with a mammoth Group B clash against Senegal this afternoon.

Norman Mapeza’s charges will be looking to make history by becoming the first Zimbabwean team in five attempts, to qualify for the knockout stages of the continental showpiece.

Mapeza has 22 players to select his team from, the only one not available is enterprising Bournemouth full back Jordan Zemura, who is expected to join his teammates in Cameroon either today or tomorrow.

The Warriors recorded a clean bill of health after the latest round of Covid-19 testing and there are no injury concerns, meaning Mapeza will plot Senegal’s downfall with all the arsenal he needs.

In goal, he will most likely pick between the experinced duo of Petros Mhari or Talbert Shumba.

The right back position will likely be occupied by Takudzwa Chimwemwe, while in central defence, Mapeza will likely choose pairing Teenage Hadebe with Gerald Takwara, or the Houston Dynamo man with Alec Mudimu.

At left back, its a toss of the coin between the veteran duo of Bruce Kangwa and Onismor Bhasera.

In holding midfield, Kelvin Madzongwe will most likely take part, he is the only player to play every minute for the Warriors since Mapeza took over.

There is also a possibility of Kundai Benyu starting in midfield, that is if he recovered from the stomach ache he was having two days ago.

Captain Knowledge Musona will definitely be in his preferred midfield role, with other options to compliment him include Kuda Mahachi and Ishmael Wadi.

Its in attack where Mepeza has arguably the biggest headache.

He has Prince Dube, Tino Kadewere, Admiral Muskwe and David Moyo to choose from.

