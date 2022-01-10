The Warriors XI for the 2021Afcon Group B encounter against Senegal has been confirmed.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT (Zim/SA).

Warriors XI: P. Mhari, T. Chimwemwe, O. Bhasera, G. Takwara, T. Hadebe, K. Madzongwe, I. Wadi, K. Benyu, K. Musona (c), B. Kangwa, P. Dube.

How to watch the game:

DStv’s SuperSport will broadcast the match live. For South African accounts, SuperSport Variety 3 will show the game, while for Zimbabwean accounts, it will be on SuperSport Variety 1.

National broadcaster ZBC TV is expected to bring the coverage of the encounter.

DSTV App and Showmax will deliver a live stream feed.

Soccer24 will also bring live updates of the tie.

