CAF officials called off a post-match press conference for the Mali vs Tunisia game and declared the match be continued for more few minutes.

Zambian official Janny Sikazwe shocked players from both sides when he blew to end the contest with five minutes of regulation left to play.

After protests from the Tunisia players and officials, Sikazwe resumed the game and blew again to end it in the 89th minute.

But CAF officials ordered both teams to get back on to the pitch and finish the remaining minutes.

The match was set to resume at 90th-minute and cover the three added minutes of injury time with a new referee.

However, Tunisia players didn’t turn up and Mali were declared winners.

