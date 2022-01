There was high drama in the AFCON Group F clash between Mali and Tunisia as the referee blew to end it in the 85th minute.

Zambian official Janny Sikazwe shocked players from both sides when he blew to end the contest with five minutes of regulation left to play.

The Malians were leading 1-0 courtesy of a Ibrahima Kone penalty.

After protests from the Tunisia players and officials, Sikazwe resumed the game and blew again to end it in the 89th minute.

