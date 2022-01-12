Kundai Benyu has become a doubt for the Warriors’ next Afcon 2021 Group G encounter against Malawi after suffering a knock on his left knee on Monday.

The midfielder, who had an outstanding performance, was stretchered off in the second half of the 1-0 loss to Senegal.

Speaking to NewsDay, Benyu said the injury is not serious but admitted he is still feeling some pain.

“Right now I am in pain but I and the physios are in agreement that it’s not the most serious injury,” he said.

“We’ll try to recover as quickly as possible and see how I am in the next couple of days to hopefully be ready for the Malawi game and so on.”

Zimbabwe will face Malawi on Friday on their second match of the Group B at the 2021 Afcon. Kick-off is at 6 pm CAT.

