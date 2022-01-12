Douglas Mapfumo has completed his loan move from South African top-flight side Cape Town City to join neighbours Cape Town All-Stars in the National First Division.

Mapfumo is leaving City after arriving there at the start of the 2021/22 season on a three-year deal.

The twenty-one-year-old will be on loan until the end of the season.

Cape Town City’s Twitter confirmed the news: “Best of luck to City’s Douglas Mapfumo, who joins Cape Town All Stars until the end of the season.”

Mapfumo has national caps with Zimbabwe Under-17 and Under-20 teams.

