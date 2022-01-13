Warriors coach Norman Mapeza says his technical team will make a decision on whether or not Knowledge Musona and Kundai Benyu will take part in tomorrow’s crucial clash with Malawi, after this evening’s practise session.

Musona and Benyu did not take part in yesterday’s training session due to flu symptoms and an ankle injury respectively.

There were fears that Musona’s symptoms were Covid-19 related but the skipper, just like his all his teammates, tested negative for the novel virus.

Speaking to the media ahead of tomorrow’s game against the Flames, Mapeza said there will be a training session today, after which a decision on the duo will be made.

“We have two guys injured. Kundai has an ankle injury sustained against Senegal, and the captain [Musona] was struggling with flu-like symptoms. We will check everything in our final preparations this evening,” he said.

