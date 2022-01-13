Nyasha Mushekwi will be playing Chinese top-flight football in the coming season after his Zhejiang Greentown side won the 2021 promotion play-offs.

The Green Giants managed to draw 0-0 against Qingdao in the second leg of the decider and hold on to the 1-0 aggregate scoreline.

Mushekwi was pivotal in the team’s promotion, netting twenty-three goals in the campaign. His tally consisted of a hat-trick and three braces, and scored from the penalty spot three times.

The Zimbabwean also finished the season as the league’s top goal-scorer, three goals ahead of second-placed Nigerian Chisom Egbuchulam.

Meanwhile, this is the second time Mushekwi has won promotion to the top-flight from the second division in China.

The Zimbabwean was again a key figure in 2017 when Dalian Pro (formerly Dalian Yifang) won the League One title and earned the ticket to play in the Super League.

He left the club after one season in the top division and joined the then second-tier Zhejiang.

Dalian, interestingly, will be playing in the League One next season after losing their relegation playoff match against Chengdu Rongcheng.