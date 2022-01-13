Ronald Pfumbidzai is reportedly training with a new club in South Africa after leaving Royal AM.

Pfumbidzai has not played football since the KZN-based club bought Bloemfontein Celtic’s league franchise at the beginning of the season. He asked to be released in the hope of finding game time elsewhere.

And according to reports in South Africa, the left-back is training with Chippa United.

A deal is likely to be completed soon, and the player will be available for the coming games.

Pfumbidzai arrived in South Africa in 2017 when he signed for Celtic. He made seventy-five appearances across all competitions before the club sold its franchise to Royal AM.