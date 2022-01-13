Warriors utility player Jordan Zemura trained with his teammates for the first time yesterday after joining camp, as Zimbabwe gear up for a crucial Group B clash with Malawi tomorrow.

The 22-year old Bournemouth star joined the Zimbabwe camp on Wednesday due to a Covid-19 outbreak at his club, which delayed his trip to Cameroon.

He is expected to play a key role against Malawi, as Mapeza’s charges seek to bounce back from the painful defeat to Senegal in the opening game on Monday.

Captain Knowledge Musona did not take part in yesterday evening’s session as he is not feeling well.

Kundai Benyu also say out, as the medical team is still attending to him after the ankle injury he sustsained against the Teranga Lions.

The team recorded a clean bill of health in the latest Covid-19 tests carried out yesterday.