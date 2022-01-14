Zimbabwe will face Malawi in their second Group B match of the Afcon 2021 this evening.

The Warriors will be looking to bounce back after losing the opening encounter 1-0 to Senegal on Monday.

Here is everything you need to know about the game.

Competition: Afcon 2021, Group B – Matchday 2

Date, Kick-off time & Venue: Friday 14 January 2022, 6 pm CAT (Zim/SA) at Kouekong Stadium in Bafoussam, Cameroon.

How to watch the game:

DStv’s SuperSport will broadcast the match live. For South African accounts, SuperSport Variety 3 will show the game, while for Zimbabwean accounts, it will be on SuperSport Variety 1.

National broadcaster ZBC TV is expected to bring the coverage of the encounter.

DSTV App and Showmax will deliver a live stream feed.

Soccer24 will also bring live updates of the tie.

Warriors team news:

All players and officials tested negative for Covid-19 ahead of the encounter.

The team went through its paces at the match venue last night, with all 23 players in the squad taking part.

Captain Knowledge Musona, who had had symptoms of flu, took part in the practice session.

Kundai Benyu also trained with the team after recovering from an ankle knock.

Tinotenda Kadewere is the only possible change likely to happen in the first XI, replacing Prince Dube.

Warriors Predicted XI: P. Mhari, T. Chimwemwe, O. Bhasera, T. Hadebe, G. Takwara, K. Madzongwe, K. Musona, K. Benyu, I. Wadi, B. Kangwa, T. Kadewere

Malawi team news:

Thirteen players, who missed the opening match, returned to the squad after coming out of isolation.

The returnees include key players – striker Gabadinho Mhango, right back Stanley Sanudi, forward Robin Ngalande and Charles Petro.

Five reserve players Gerald Phiri Jnr, Brighton Munthali, Paul Ndlovu, Dan Chimbalanga and Stain Davie are also available after arriving in Cameroon a few days ago.

Assistant coach Meck Mwase will take charge of the team again since head of technical panel Mario Marian Marinica is still in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 again.

What the coaches said:

Norman Mapeza: “I’m not going to make changes to my squad that played against Senegal, but I will just tell the boys about the consistency and utilise our chances.”

Meck Mwase: “Just like us they are on a mission to make it to the next round. The fact that they also lost their opening match means they will come hard on us. But we have played them before and we are ready for them.”

Head-to-Head Stats:

The two sides have met 57 times with Malawi winning 18 matches while Zimbabwe has 20 wins. There have been 19 draws in the tie.

The last meeting happened in the group stage of the COSAFA Cup last July. The match ended with a score of 2-2.

Form Guide (Last 5 in all competitions):

Zimbabwe: L L D D L

Malawi form: L L L L L

Ranking:

Zimbabwe are ranked 121st in the world and number 31 in Africa by FIFA.

Malawi are ranked number 129 in the world and number 35 in Africa.

