The Afcon 2021 have two referees from the CONCACAF (the football confederation for North and Central America) officiating at the tournament for the first time.

Fernando Guerrero from Mexico is among the eight video assistant referees, while Guatemala’s Mario Escobar has been a centre referee at the African tournament.

Escobar took charge of the Warriors’ opening Group B match against Senegal on Monday.

According to CAF Director of Refereeing Eddy Maillet, the inclusion of the pair on the roaster part of the inter-confederation skills exchange program between CAF and CONCACAF.

“The match officials were selected based on their experience, skills and current form,” Maillet said.

“In recent months, they have been subjected to several aptitude tests through preparation courses and real competitive matches.

“Only the best will officiate at this extraordinary event. The roster includes two referees from the CONCACAF as part of our inter-confederation skills exchange program.”

